Juan Pablo Torres – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured musician is trombonist Juan Pablo Torres from Cuba with the song “When Day Breaks” from the album “Together again” (2000).

Cuban artists Chucho Valdes and Arturo Sandoval are also on the track.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

