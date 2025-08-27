Kiki Valera – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Kiki Valera of the La Familia Valera Miranda from Cuba with the song “Flor de Venganza” from their live concert “Puro Son” in 2010.

Kiki Valera – Cuban cuatro; Félix Valera – lead vocals/guitar; Carmen Rosa Alarcón – maracas; Raúl Félix Valera– bass; Ernesto Valera – bongo; Wilfredo Fuentes – congas; Antonio Rodón – vocals/clave; Fernando Godines – Trumpet.

