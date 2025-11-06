La Muchacha – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Colombian singer/songwriter “La Muchacha” with a video clip of her song “La Sentada” (Sit-in) from 2022.

Lyrics:

Ah-ah-ay

Here I am sitting, and everything so messed up

So dirty, so damn crazy, so under the table

Whoever offers the beer, I’ll tell them this long story—

Long as the canyon of the river where the scorpions live

Ah-ah-ay

Here I am chilling, and everything so bitten

So disappeared, so deep under the earth

They shoved the war down our throats

And the birds ate the bones up on the hill

They ate all the cheese and killed the mouse

Shot him three times—and who did it? already gone

Gone to the dark holes of the unnamable beasts

To gather more bills to wipe out the plague

And as the gentlemen say, we silence him or he stays silent

By bullets or by beatings, even if the child is watching

Even if you’re eating—just so you know

That’s how things are in the lands of high democracies

Ah-ah-ay

Here I am chilling, and everything so bitten

So disappeared, so deep under the earth

They shoved the war down our throats

And the birds ate the bones up on the hill

