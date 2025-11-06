La Muchacha – Song of the Day
HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Colombian singer/songwriter “La Muchacha” with a video clip of her song “La Sentada” (Sit-in) from 2022.
Lyrics:
Ah-ah-ay
Here I am sitting, and everything so messed up
So dirty, so damn crazy, so under the table
Whoever offers the beer, I’ll tell them this long story—
Long as the canyon of the river where the scorpions live
Ah-ah-ay
Here I am chilling, and everything so bitten
So disappeared, so deep under the earth
They shoved the war down our throats
And the birds ate the bones up on the hill
They ate all the cheese and killed the mouse
Shot him three times—and who did it? already gone
Gone to the dark holes of the unnamable beasts
To gather more bills to wipe out the plague
And as the gentlemen say, we silence him or he stays silent
By bullets or by beatings, even if the child is watching
Even if you’re eating—just so you know
That’s how things are in the lands of high democracies
Ah-ah-ay
Here I am chilling, and everything so bitten
So disappeared, so deep under the earth
They shoved the war down our throats
And the birds ate the bones up on the hill
