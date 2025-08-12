Lisa Simone, Dianne Reeves, Lizz Wright, Angelique Kidjo – Song of the Day
HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Lisa Simone, Dianne Reeves, Lizz Wright and Angelique Kidjo performing “Four Women” recorded in 2009. The song is by Nina Simone from her 1966 album “Wild is the Wind”.
Lyrics:
My skin is black
My arms are long
My hair is woolly
My back is strong
Strong enough to take the pain
Inflicted again and again
What do they call me?
My name is Aunt Sarah
My name is Aunt Sarah
Aunt Sarah
My skin is yellow
My hair is long
Between two worlds
I do belong
But my father was rich and white
He forced my mother late one night
And what do they call me?
My name is Saffronia
My name is Saffronia
My skin is tan
My hair is fine
My hips invite you
My mouth like wine
Whose little girl am I?
Anyone who has money to buy
What do they call me?
My name is Sweet Thing
My name is Sweet Thing
My skin is brown
My manner is tough
I’ll kill the first mother I see
My life has been rough
I’m awfully bitter these days
Because my parents were slaves
What do they call me?
My name is Peaches
