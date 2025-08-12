Lisa Simone, Dianne Reeves, Lizz Wright, Angelique Kidjo – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Lisa Simone, Dianne Reeves, Lizz Wright and Angelique Kidjo performing “Four Women” recorded in 2009. The song is by Nina Simone from her 1966 album “Wild is the Wind”.

Lyrics:

My skin is black

My arms are long

My hair is woolly

My back is strong

Strong enough to take the pain

Inflicted again and again

What do they call me?

My name is Aunt Sarah

My name is Aunt Sarah

Aunt Sarah



My skin is yellow

My hair is long

Between two worlds

I do belong

But my father was rich and white

He forced my mother late one night

And what do they call me?

My name is Saffronia

My name is Saffronia



My skin is tan

My hair is fine

My hips invite you

My mouth like wine

Whose little girl am I?

Anyone who has money to buy

What do they call me?

My name is Sweet Thing

My name is Sweet Thing

My skin is brown

My manner is tough

I’ll kill the first mother I see

My life has been rough

I’m awfully bitter these days

Because my parents were slaves

What do they call me?

My name is Peaches

