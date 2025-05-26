By Yordanka

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is the Lupa Santiago 5teto from Brazil with a live performance in Sao Paulo of the song “Everybody wants to rule the world” in August 2024.

Musicians: Lupa Santiago (guitar), Rodrigo Ursaia (sax), Noa Stroeter (bass) Bruno Tessele (drums) Edson Sant’anna (piano).

