Mayra Andrade – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Cabo Verdean singer Mayra Andrade with her song “Ilha de Santiago” from the album “Lovely Difficult” (2014).

Ilha de Santiago, also known as Santiago Island, is the largest island in Cape Verde.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.