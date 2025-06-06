Natalia Doco – Song of the Day

By Yordanka

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Natalia Doco with Lagartijeando de Chile with the song “Sola” from 2022.

Natalia Doco is a singer-songwriter, while Lagartijeando is a musical collective known for their remixes and productions.

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

