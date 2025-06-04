Pharoah Sanders – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Pharoah Sanders from the USA with the song “Morning Prayer” off his 1971 album “Thembi”.

Pharoah Sanders (tenor saxophone, alto flute, koto, brass bell, maracas, cow horn, fifes); Lonnie Liston Smith (piano, ring cymbals); Cecil McBee (bass, bird effects); Roy Haynes (drums). African Perc.

