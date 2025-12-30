Rosinha de Valença – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Rosinha de Valença from Brazil with a live TV performance of Baden Powell’s “Consolação”‪ in 1966.

Rosinha de Valença – Guitar, ‪J. T. Meirelles – Flute, Rubens Bassini – Tamborim, Chico Batera – Drums, Sergio Barroso – Bass

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.