Rosinha de Valença – Song of the Day
HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Rosinha de Valença from Brazil with a live TV performance of Baden Powell’s “Consolação” in 1966.
Rosinha de Valença – Guitar, J. T. Meirelles – Flute, Rubens Bassini – Tamborim, Chico Batera – Drums, Sergio Barroso – Bass
Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.
