Stanley Clarke – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is bass player Stanley Clarke (USA) with a live NPR Tiny Desk Concert performed in June 2025.

MUSICIANS

Stanley Clarke: bass

Cameron Graves: piano, keys

Colin Cook: guitar

Emilio Modeste: saxophone

Evan Garr: violin

Jeremiah Collier: drums

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.