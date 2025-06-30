Havana Times

Stanley Clarke – Song of the Day

By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is bass player Stanley Clarke (USA) with a live NPR Tiny Desk Concert performed in June 2025. 

MUSICIANS

  • Stanley Clarke: bass
  • Cameron Graves: piano, keys
  • Colin Cook: guitar
  • Emilio Modeste: saxophone
  • Evan Garr: violin
  • Jeremiah Collier: drums

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

