Stanley Clarke – Song of the Day
HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is bass player Stanley Clarke (USA) with a live NPR Tiny Desk Concert performed in June 2025.
MUSICIANS
- Stanley Clarke: bass
- Cameron Graves: piano, keys
- Colin Cook: guitar
- Emilio Modeste: saxophone
- Evan Garr: violin
- Jeremiah Collier: drums
