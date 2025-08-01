By Circles Robinson

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artists are Sting and Stevie Wonder with a 2012 performance of the song “Fragile”. The song by Sting was first recorded in 1987 as a tribute to Ben Linder, a US engineer who was killed that year by the US-backed “Contras” in Nicaragua.

