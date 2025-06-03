Taina Asili – Song of the Day

By Elliott

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Taina Asili from the USA of Puerto Rican heritage with a powerful 2025 remix of her 2017 song “No Es Mi Presidente” (He’s not my president).

