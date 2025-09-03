The Cast of Buena Vista Social Club – Song of the Day

By Zahrah

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured band is the cast of Buena Vista Social Club from their Broadway musical with an NPR Tiny Desk Concert of classics: El Cuarto de Tula” “La Negra Tomasa” “Lágrimas Negras” “Candela” (2025).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

To listen to Songs of the Day from past days click here.