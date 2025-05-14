Tiziano Ferro – Song of the Day

By Rafiki

HAVANA TIMES – Today’s featured artist is Tiziano Ferro from Italy with the song “Rosso Relativo”, the title track from his first of many albums (2001).

Havana Times Song of the Day features artists mostly, but not only, born in Latin America and the Caribbean. Additionally, artists influenced by Latin American rhythms/sounds and/or are of Latin American heritage but born elsewhere. Jazz is another feature of our posts.

