Havana Weather for August 14-20

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and isolated showers in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The national territory remains under the influence of a subtropical high-pressure system centered over the central Atlantic, which extends a ridge toward the west. An upper-level trough is located south of the country, favoring unstable conditions. These features, combined with the passage of a tropical wave south of Cuba, will maintain a humid environment conducive to rainfall.

At 5:00 PM on Wednesday, Tropical Storm Erin was located at position 16.3°N and 45.0°W, approximately 1,040 nautical miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The system has maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h (50 mph), with higher gusts exceeding 100 km/h, and a central pressure of 1001 hPa. Erin is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves west-northwest, staying away from Cuba but potentially causing some increase in wave activity along our eastern coasts.

As for local conditions, a tropical wave with its axis at 77°W extends from eastern Cuba to Central America. This system, together with daytime heating, will favor the formation of clouds and rainfall, especially in inland areas and along the northern coast of the west, as well as in central and eastern regions of the country.

Over the coming days, the capital will see mostly clear skies in the morning, becoming partly cloudy across much of the province by late morning. In the afternoon, it will cloud over in the inland and southern areas, with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms.

Winds will be from the northeast at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 65% to 95%. High temperatures will be between 32 and 33°C (90–91°F) and lows between 22 and 23°C (72–73°F). Sea surface temperature will be 30°C (86°F).

The tropical wave over the Yucatan Peninsula shows a low probability of development (10–20%) and will not directly affect Cuba.

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

