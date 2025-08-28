Havana Weather for August 28 to September 3

Havana Photo by Juan Suarez

Hot with some afternoon showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over Cuba, oceanic high-pressure systems dominate surface conditions, positioned far out in the Atlantic, bringing stability to much of the country. At the same time, local-scale factors, the instability generated by intense daytime heating and sufficient moisture content, have triggered some showers in the interior and southern parts of Havana over the past 24 hours, while rainfall has been scarce in the rest of the capital.

In the coming days, the forecast calls for little cloudiness in the mornings over the capital. In the afternoons, cloud cover will increase with some showers and thunderstorms due to daytime heating and local conditions. Winds will be mainly from the northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 65% to 95%. Highs will be 31–34ºC (88–93 F), and Lows between 22–24ºC (72–75 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

For the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours.

