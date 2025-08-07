Havana Weather for August 7-13

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm Days with Afternoon Showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Tropical Storm Dexter remains over the waters of the northern portion of the western Atlantic Ocean. Over the past few hours, it has shown little change in its characteristics. Its maximum sustained winds remain at 75 kilometers per hour (45 mph), although its central pressure has dropped to 1003 millibars. This system is moving east-northeast at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour.

Over the next 12 to 24 hours, Tropical Storm Dexter will maintain a similar course, gradually increasing its forward speed and possibly gaining some additional intensity, while losing its tropical characteristics and becoming an extratropical low over the open waters of the western Atlantic Ocean.

Cuba and adjacent seas continue under the weak influence of oceanic high-pressure systems, whose main center was located over the northern part of the central-eastern Atlantic Ocean. Meanwhile, at mid-levels of the troposphere, a trough extends over the Windward Passage, while at an altitude of approximately 10–12 kilometers, another trough stretches over the Yucatán Channel and the western Caribbean Sea. The combination of these systems with the typical conditions of the summer season has been encouraging the formation of cloudy areas over inland parts of the capital.

The forecast for the coming days in Havana is for partly cloudy mornings, with occasional clouds along the northern coast. By late morning, it will be partly cloudy, becoming more overcast in the afternoon with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms, mainly in inland and southern areas.

Winds will be from the east to northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 90%. High temperatures will be between 31 and 33ºC (88 and 91°F) and lows between 23 and 24ºC (73 and 75°F). Sea surface temperatures will be 30ºC (86°F).

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

