Havana Weather for December 11-17

Photo: Juan Suarez

Cool temperatures and occasional showers in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A nearly stationary front is located near the western region of the Cuban archipelago. This system has generated instability over the western half, increasing cloudiness and rainfall in Havana. Over the past 24 hours, these conditions have encouraged the occurrence of some showers, rain, and isolated thunderstorms. In the coming hours, the front will remain over the west, weakening further in its southern portion while maintaining unstable conditions. Because of this, occasional cloudiness will persist in the capital, with isolated showers in coastal areas.

Over the next few days, the mornings will begin with sun and some clouds. In the afternoon, it will become partly cloudy with isolated showers, mainly along the northern coast. Winds will blow from the north to northeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 55% to 75%. High temperatures will be between 24 and 28ºC (75–82°F), and lows between 21 and 22ºC (70–72°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82°F).

