Havana Weather for December 18 to 24

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Partly cloudy skies with isolated showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A large high-pressure system is located over the western Atlantic Ocean east of the United States, while a secondary cell is situated in the southeastern part of the continent. These systems are producing northeasterly to easterly winds throughout the capital. A nearly stationary front is located northeast of the eastern region. In the last twenty-four hours, showers and rain have been recorded in Havana, mainly in areas along the north coast. These precipitation events have been driven by the presence of a nearly stationary front that has remained slow-moving between the Florida Straits and the Bahamas, very close to the northern coast of the Cuban archipelago.

For the coming days, low clouds will continue to move into areas along the north coast of the capital, with intermittent showers and rain, which will extend to inland areas in the afternoon. Winds will be mainly from the northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. Relative humidity will range from 45% to 60%. High temperatures will be between 27 and 29ºC (81 and 84 F) and lows between 21 and 23ºC (70 and 73 F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82 F).

