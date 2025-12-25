Havana Weather for December 25 to 31

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Increase in Cloud Cover and Showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A robust high-pressure system over the western Atlantic, east of Florida and the Bahamas, continues to dominate the region, imposing northeasterly to easterly winds. However, the direct influence and reinforcement of an active frontal system will begin to be felt in Havana starting on Monday.

Over the next few days, skies will range from partly cloudy to cloudy, with a low probability of rain in the capital. Beginning Monday the 29th, as the frontal system exerts greater influence, cloud cover will increase and intermittent showers and moderate rainfall are expected, especially during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will be mainly from the northeast to east, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour and gusts that could be higher, particularly along the north coast. An increase in wind intensity is anticipated for Tuesday the 30th. Relative humidity will be variable, ranging from 55% to 75%, which could rise on days with greater cloudiness and rainfall. Highs will range between 26 and 27°C (79 to 81°F), and lows between 18 and 22°C (64 to 72°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82°F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.