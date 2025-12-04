Havana Weather for December 4-10

Havana photo by Juan Suárez

Isolated Showers and Pleasant Temperatures in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over Cuba and the adjacent seas, the influence of migratory high-pressure systems of continental origin continues, with their center located near Kentucky, USA. This system imposes a mass of dry and stable air, conditions that limit rainfall across much of the capital, with only insignificant accumulations. These accumulations are associated with the northeast flow that carries occasional cloudiness from the sea, along with isolated showers toward Havana’s north coast. Satellite images show little cloud cover over most of the territory, except in areas along the north coast where it is occasionally cloudy with isolated showers.

In the coming days, the morning will begin with little cloudiness, except in areas along the north coast where it will be partly cloudy with occasional clouds and showers. In the afternoon, it will increase to partly cloudy across the entire region, and occasional clouds and showers will persist along the north coast. Winds will be from the northeast, between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from of 65% to 80%. High temperatures will be between 25 and 31°C (77 and 88°F), and lows between 19 and 22°C (66 and 72°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82°F).

