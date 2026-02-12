Havana Weather for February 12-18

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Winter conditions continue in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES — Cuba and its adjacent seas continue under the marked influence of high-pressure systems, whose center is in the western Atlantic. This system imposes a colder, drier, and more stable air mass that, over the past 24 hours, limited the occurrence of rainfall in Havana.

It is forecast that over the coming days dawn will break with little cloud cover. From late morning onward it will be partly cloudy with scant rainfall. Winds will be from the northeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 45% to 80%. Highs will range between 20 and 25ºC (68 and 77 F), and lows between 15 and 18ºC (59 and 64 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

