Havana Weather for February 5-11

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Winter Conditions Continue in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A strong influence of migrating continental high-pressure systems continues over Havana. This system is associated with a very cold, dry, and stable air mass of Arctic origin which, in addition to limiting rainfall, is maintaining winter weather conditions in the capital.

Over the coming days, mornings will begin with little cloud cover. By late morning it will become partly cloudy with isolated rain. Northeasterly winds will prevail, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 75%.

Daytime high temperatures will be between 20 and 25°C (68–77°F), and lows between 15 and 18°C (59–64°F). Sea surface temperature will be 26°C (79°F).

