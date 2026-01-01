Havana Weather for January 1-7, 2026

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Winter Days in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – A cold front is located over the central region and in the coming hours will continue moving eastward, reaching the eastern zone by late afternoon or early evening. Over the past twenty-four hours, as it passed through the western region, only isolated rainfall has been recorded in Havana. Behind this system is a new migratory anticyclone of continental origin that is extending its influence over much of the continent, the Gulf of Mexico, and the capital. This high-pressure center brings a colder, drier, and more stable air mass that will limit rainfall, along with northerly winds that will favor winter-like conditions in the capital. Rainfall will be scarce.

Over the next few days, mornings will dawn with little cloud cover across much of the capital, except in areas along the northern coast, where skies will be partly cloudy. From late morning onward, skies will be partly cloudy across the entire territory, with only scant rainfall. Winds will be from the north, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 55% to 80%. Highs will be between 22 and 28°C (72–82°F), and lows between 17 and 20°C (63–68°F). Sea surface temperatures will be around 26°C (79°F).

