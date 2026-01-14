Havana Weather for January 15-21

Havana photo by Juan Suárez

Rain and changing weather in the western half of the country…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past 24 hours, the weather in Havana has been dominated by migratory high pressures. This system brings weak winds from the first quadrant, favoring the transport of clouds towards coastal areas of the capital with isolated showers. These showers were also intensified by the proximity of a nearly stationary front, but the accumulated rainfall is not significant.

Over the next few days, it will be partly cloudy in the mornings, becoming cloudy in coastal areas with occasional showers. From late morning onwards, it will be cloudy with some showers and rain, which will be numerous in areas along the northwestern coast.

Winds will be mainly from the north, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts. Relative humidity will range from 65% to 80%. Highs will be between 21 and 25ºC (70 and 77 F) and Lows between 16 and 20ºC (63 and 68 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.