Havana Weather for January 22-28

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Occasional Showers in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The remnants of the sixth cold front of the current winter season remained located very close to the northern coast of the eastern region of the Cuban archipelago during the past day. ​​On the other hand, after the passage of this system, a new migratory anticyclonic center began to establish itself, bringing northeasterly winds that caused low clouds to move from the sea towards the northern coastal areas of Havana. This weather pattern favored the occurrence of occasional showers over the last twenty-four hours; however, according to reports from meteorological stations, the accumulated rainfall was insignificant.

Over the next few days, it will be partly cloudy in the mornings with occasional showers that will decrease in the afternoon. From late morning onwards, it will be sunny with some clouds, and it will become occasionally cloudy in inland areas with little to no precipitation.

Winds will be mainly from the east, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 55% to 70%. Highs will be between 24 and 29ºC (75 and 84 F) and minimum temperatures between 20 and 22ºC (68 and 72 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

