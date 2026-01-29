Havana Weather for January 29 to February 4th

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Winter Conditions in Havana …

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The influence of migratory high-pressure systems persists over Havana, with their center located over the southwestern United States. This system has produced north to northeast winds that over the last 24 hours have carried abundant cloud cover from the sea, causing some showers, mainly in coastal areas. The predominance of cloudy skies, together with the cold air mass, has once again made the day feel wintry in the capital.

Over the coming days, cloudy conditions will continue across much of the territory. Winds will be mainly from the north to northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 50% to 70%. Highs will range between 17 and 24ºC (63 and 75°F), and lows between 15 and 18ºC (59 and 64°F). Sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79°F).

