Havana Weather for January 9-14

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Slightly cool early mornings and isolated rains on the north coast…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – No rain has been reported in Havana over the last twelve hours. The marked influence of migratory high pressures persists, imposing a dry and stable air mass that limits the occurrence of precipitation and maintains a regime of scarce rainfall.

Over the coming days the capital will dawn with little cloud cover in most areas, except in zones along the north coast where it will be partly cloudy. From late morning onward it will be partly cloudy, becoming occasionally overcast in the afternoon in some localities on the north coast with isolated showers.

Winds will be mainly from the northeast, at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range between 55% and 80%. Highs will range between 25 and 29ºC (77 and 84 F), and lows between 20 and 21ºC (68 and 70 F). The sea surface temperature will be 26ºC (79 F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.