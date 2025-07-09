Havana Weather for July 10 – 16

Bosque de La Habana. Photo: Monisha Ehsan

Warm Afternoons with Some Rain…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the central Caribbean Sea, at an altitude of approximately 12 kilometers, there is a broad area of low pressure, a system that extends an inverted trough northwestward over western Cuba. This setup, when combined with afternoon instability and local-scale factors, led to scattered showers, rain, and thunderstorms in parts of the interior of the capital during the previous day.

Since the early morning hours, there has been persistent cloudiness over areas along the northern coast of Havana, with isolated showers and rain. For the rest of today, the upper-level low will move northwestward, approaching the southern coast of western Cuba. This system will combine with the passage of a tropical wave over the seas south of eastern Cuba and local factors, which will encourage the development of scattered showers, rain, and thunderstorms, mainly in inland and southern areas. Severe weather cannot be ruled out in specific locations, as conditions in the mid-troposphere are favorable.

In the coming days, the mornings will begin partly cloudy along the northern coast of the capital, with occasional clouds and showers. From late morning onward, skies will remain partly cloudy, becoming overcast in the afternoon with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms, becoming widespread in inland areas. Winds will be mainly from the east to northeast at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 65% to 90%. High temperatures will range between 31 and 32°C (88 to 90°F), and lows between 22 and 24°C (72 to 75°F). Sea surface temperatures will be around 29°C (84°F).

No tropical cyclone development is expected in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or the Gulf of Mexico over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.