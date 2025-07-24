Havana Weather for July 24-30

Yogurt for 450 pesos. Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm days with Isolated afternoon showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under the weak influence of subtropical high-pressure systems, with their surface position shifted toward the central Atlantic Ocean. This results in weak, variable winds across the archipelago. Meanwhile, the presence of an upper-level low pressure system north of the central region keeps moisture levels high in the upper troposphere, leading to mostly cloudy conditions across much of Havana, with occasional showers in inland areas and along the northern coast.

Forecasts indicate that the coming days will begin partly cloudy in the capital. In the afternoons, skies will become overcast with numerous showers, rain, and thunderstorms, which may extend into the evening hours. Winds will be from the east to northeast, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 95%. High temperatures will range between 32 and 34°C (90 and 93°F), with lows between 22 and 25°C (72 and 77°F). Sea surface temperature will be 29°C (84°F).

No tropical cyclone development is expected in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf of Mexico within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.