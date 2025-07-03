Havana Weather for July 3 – 9

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and isolated showers in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under the influence of oceanic high-pressure systems, primarily centered over the central Atlantic Ocean. This situation generally brings stable atmospheric conditions, with mostly clear skies prevailing over Havana. However, the presence of an upper-level low is causing cloudiness in some areas along the northern coast. This upper-atmosphere condition, combined with local factors—intensified by afternoon heating—and the passage of a tropical wave through the central Caribbean Sea, will contribute to the development of scattered showers, rain, and thunderstorms in some inland and southern areas of the capital.

In the coming days, Havana will wake to mostly clear skies. By late morning it will become partly cloudy, with afternoon cloudiness and isolated showers, rain, and thunderstorms, especially in inland areas. Winds will be from the east to northeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 80% to 100%. Highs will range from 31 to 33ºC (88 to 91°F), and lows from 21 to 24ºC (70 to 75°F). The sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82°F).

No tropical cyclone development is expected in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf of Mexico over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.