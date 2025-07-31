Havana Weather for July 31 to August 6

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and isolated showers

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over Cuba and the surrounding seas, oceanic high pressure systems predominate, with their center located in the eastern Atlantic Ocean. During the past 24 hours, there was little rain in Havana, prompted by local-scale factors and afternoon instability caused by intense daytime heating. The passage of two tropical waves over the seas south of the country and typical summer conditions in Cuba will increase the chances of rain in the interior and southern areas of the capital over the coming days.

Forecasts indicate that the days will begin with partial high cloud cover across the capital. From late morning, cloudiness will increase, becoming overcast in the afternoon in inland and southern areas, with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Winds will come from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 65% to 85%. Highs will be between 32 and 34ºC (90 and 93ºF), and lows between 23 and 25ºC (73 and 77ºF). Sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86ºF).

In the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

