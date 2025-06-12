Havana Weather for June 12-18

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot with some afternoon showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba and its surrounding seas remain under the peripheral influence of oceanic high-pressure systems. However, the presence of a trough in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere over the Cuban archipelago, combined with a moist southern flow in the lower layers of the troposphere and local-scale factors, has been encouraging the occurrence of showers, rain, and thunderstorms across much of Havana.

In the coming hours, an upper-level low will be near the western part of the Cuban archipelago, while an inverted trough will be located over the western half. The conjunction of both systems, along with local-scale factors and afternoon instability, will increase cloud cover and bring more showers, rain, and thunderstorms to the capital.

Over the next few days, the mornings will begin with little cloud cover. By late morning, it will become partly cloudy, turning overcast in the afternoon with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms. These may extend into the evening hours and could be widespread in inland areas.

Winds will be mainly from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 40% to 85%. Highs will be between 32 and 34°C (90 and 93°F), with lows 22 and 23°C (72 and 73°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82°F).

No tropical cyclone development is expected in the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, or Gulf of Mexico over the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.