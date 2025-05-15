Havana Weather for May 15-21

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Warm Days in the Capital with scattered showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the past twenty-four hours, some rain occurred in the western region of the Cuban archipelago. These showers were prompted by the presence of a trough located very close to the western part of the national territory, combined with sufficient moisture in the lower atmospheric layers and afternoon instability generated by strong daytime heating.

In the coming days, Havana will start the mornings with little cloud cover. By late morning, it will become partly cloudy, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon toward inland and southern areas, bringing some showers and rain. These will be more isolated in the rest of the capital.

Winds will blow from the east to northeast at speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from a minimum of 70% to a maximum of 95%. High temperatures will be between 32 and 34°C (90 and 93°F), and lows between 22 and 23°C (72 and 73°F). Sea surface temperatures will be around 26°C (79°F).

