Havana Weather for May 22-28

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and scant rainfall in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under the influence of high oceanic pressure systems, centered far out in the central Atlantic Ocean, with a secondary center southeast of the Bahamas. This situation brings light, variable surface winds and creates stable atmospheric conditions, which is why no significant rainfall was reported in Havana over the past twenty-four hours.

In the coming days, Havana is forecast to start with little cloud cover in the morning. By late morning it will become partly cloudy, and in the afternoon, cloudiness will increase over interior and southern areas, with some rain and isolated thunderstorms, encouraged by the intense afternoon heat.

Winds will be from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from a minimum of 60% to a maximum of 90%. Maximum temperatures will range between 32 and 34ºC (90 and 93°F), while minimum temperatures will be between 22 and 25ºC (72 and 77°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82°F).

