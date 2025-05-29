Havana Weather for May 29 to June 4

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and Scant Rainfall in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba remains under the weak influence of oceanic high-pressure systems, located far out in the central Atlantic Ocean. This situation is causing light, variable winds across the country. Over the past twenty-four hours, some rain was recorded in inland areas of Havana. These showers were due to instability triggered by daytime heating and favorable conditions in the upper atmosphere.

The forecast for the coming days calls for mornings with little cloud cover in the capital. Starting late in the morning, it will become partly cloudy, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon along with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms. Winds will be mainly from the east to northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 95%. Highs will range from 28 to 34°C (82 to 93°F), and lows from 21 to 24°C (70 to 74°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82°F).

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.