Havana Weather for November 13-19

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cool days with little rain in the capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The second cold front of the current 2025–2026 winter season is located over the eastern region of the country, losing its extratropical characteristics and therefore classified as a nearly stationary front. With the passage of this dry, stable, and cold air mass, Havana has recorded sustained north to northeast winds between 25 and 30 kilometers per hour, with higher gusts, which has caused rough seas along the capital’s coastline.

In the coming days, winter conditions will persist in the capital, with cloudiness and little rain. It will dawn partly cloudy, with occasional showers. In the afternoon it will become cloudy across the entire region, with a low probability of rain. Winds will be from the northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 55% 85%. High temperatures will be between 26 and 30°C (79–86°F) and lows between 15 and 23°C (59–73°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82°F).

In the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

