Havana Weather for November 27 to December 3

Photo: Juan Suarez

Cool days with isolated afternoon showers…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the past twenty-four hours, a cooler, drier, and more stable air mass associated with a migratory anticyclonic center located over the western Atlantic Ocean has been limiting rainfall in Havana. Nevertheless, this system is imposing easterly winds over the capital, which carry low cloudiness toward northern coastal areas, encouraging occasional showers with minimal accumulation. In the coming days, these occasional showers will persist in the northern coastal areas of the capital. In the afternoon, these showers will extend toward inland areas, due to a moderate increase in low-level tropospheric humidity associated with the predominance of southerly flow.

The forecast for next week calls for sunshine and some clouds at dawn, with cloudiness increasing from late morning onward, mainly in inland and southern areas, with little rain expected. Winds will be from the northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 75% to 95%. Highs will be between 26 and 29ºC (79–84°F) and lows between 19 and 22ºC (66–72°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28ºC (82°F).

In the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

