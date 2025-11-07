Havana Weather for November 6-12

Havana Photo by Juan Suarez

Some rain at the end of the afternoons…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over the western region of Cuba, migratory high pressures are influencing the weather, bringing relatively stable conditions with little rain, although abundant cloud cover has prevailed in Havana due to strong upper-level atmospheric currents.

In the coming days, the capital will see partly cloudy mornings, with more clouds along the northern coast and occasional showers. In the afternoon, skies will become overcast, with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms that could extend into the evening hours. Winds will mainly blow from the north to northeast at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 80%. High temperatures will range between 25 and 30°C (77–86°F), and lows between 20 and 21°C (68–70°F). The sea surface temperature will be around 28°C (82°F).

In the area covering the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected within the next 12 to 24 hours.

