Havana Weather for October 16-22

Havana photo by Juan Siuarez

Some rain in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Weather instability continues over Cuban territory. During the past twenty-four hours, it has been fueled by the presence of a nearly stationary front in the Florida Straits, as well as a surface trough over the central region and another in the upper levels over the Gulf of Mexico. These systems, combined with high humidity, have produced some showers and rain in Havana.

It is forecast that in the coming days the city will dawn partly cloudy in most areas, with occasional cloudiness and isolated showers along the northern coast. In the afternoon, skies will become cloudy with the occurrence of some showers, rain, and isolated thunderstorms.

Winds will blow from the northeast to east at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range between 75% and 95%. Highs will be between 29 and 32°C (84 and 90°F) and lows between 21 and 23°C (70 and 73°F). Sea surface temperature will be 28°C (82°F).

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.