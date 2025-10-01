Havana Weather for October 2-8

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Hot and little rain in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – The weather pattern over western Cuba, including Havana, is under the influence of a high-pressure system in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. This system promotes generally stable conditions, with limited rainfall activity. The combination of daytime heating, available humidity, and a weak upper-level trough could generate some isolated clouds during the afternoon, with a low probability of scattered and very localized showers, mainly in inland and southern areas. However, the coverage and intensity of these rains are not expected to be significant.

For the coming days, these stable conditions are forecast to prevail in the capital. Mostly sunny days are expected, with skies mostly clear. Winds will be from the northeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 70% to 95%. Highs will be between 29 and 32ºC (84–90°F) and lows between 21 and 23ºC (70–73°F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86°F).

Hurricanes in the Atlantic

The Cuban Weather Forecast Center is issuing tropical cyclone advisories for Hurricanes Humberto and Imelda, although neither poses a danger to the island.

The remnants of Humberto were located near latitude 37.0 North, longitude 63.0 West. They are moving east-northeast at about 37 km/h and this motion is expected to continue today. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 km/h with higher gusts. Tropical storm–force winds extend outward up to 425 km from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 980 hectoPascal.

By contrast, the center of Hurricane Imelda was located near latitude 31.6 North, longitude 67.9 West. Imelda is moving east-northeast at about 35 km/h, and this general motion is expected to continue until Thursday night. On the forecast track, the core of Imelda will be near Bermuda late tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 155 km/h with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is possible before Imelda passes near Bermuda. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 95 km from the center, and tropical storm–force winds extend outward up to 405 km. The estimated minimum central pressure is 966 hectoPascal.

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

