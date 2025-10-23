Havana Weather for October 23-29

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Watching Tropical Storm Melissa’s possible path…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Weather conditions in Havana are currently dominated at the surface by high pressure systems. Meanwhile, in the upper atmosphere, the presence of a trough located near the western part of the country—combined with local-scale factors and moderate humidity levels—will favor the occurrence of some rainfall over the coming days.

It is forecast that the morning will begin with little cloud cover across much of the capital. From late morning onward, skies will become partly cloudy, turning overcast in the afternoon in inland and southern areas, with some rain and thunderstorms expected. Winds will be mainly from the northeast, with speeds between 15 and 30 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 90%. High temperatures will be between 29 and 31°C (84–88°F), and lows between 21 and 24°C (70–75°F). Sea surface temperature will be 30°C (82°F).

The National Hurricane Center in Miami’s 8 a.m. update on Tropcial Storm Melissa.

Cuba’s Forecast Center is issuing advisories related to Tropical Storm Melissa. At 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the center of Tropical Storm Melissa was located at 14.5 degrees North latitude and 74.7 degrees West longitude, about 480 kilometers (roughly 300 miles) south-southeast of Kingston, Jamaica. It is now moving slowly northwestward at 8 kilometers per hour (5 mph).

In the coming days, as Melissa moves slowly south of the Greater Antilles, it is expected to gain organization and intensity, with substantial strengthening predicted for the weekend, when it is forecast to become a hurricane. This slow movement over the warm waters of the Caribbean Sea, combined with its current position and the time of year, confirm that this cyclonic system poses a potential threat to the region, including Cuba.

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected over the next 12 to 24 hours.

