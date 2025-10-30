Havana Weather for October 30 to November 5

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Cooler Days with isolated showers in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Hurricane Melissa is showing signs of convective recovery after its interaction with Cuba and continues to be an organized system. According to the latest report from the National Hurricane Center in Miami at 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, October 29, Melissa has maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h (90 mph) remaining a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. The minimum central pressure is reported at 970 hPa, with a large eye measuring 40 nautical miles in diameter. Although the system is moving away from Cuban territory after interacting with the Sierra Maestra mountain range, its residual effects will continue to influence weather conditions in the western region over the coming days.

For the western region, including Havana, cloudy skies are expected to prevail over the next few days, with scattered showers and isolated rains, more frequent along the northern coast. The influence of migratory high-pressure systems will maintain northeasterly winds that will carry clouds from the sea. Winds will generally be from the northeast, between 20 and 35 kilometers per hour, with occasionally stronger gusts.

Although the western region will not experience hurricane conditions, swells will persist along the northern coast, with waves ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters (6.5–10 feet), and caution is advised for coastal activities. Relative humidity will range between 65% and 90%. High temperatures will be between 27 and 29°C (81–84°F) and lows between 18 and 23°C (64–73°F). The sea surface temperature will be 29°C (84°F).

Once Melissa completes its extratropical transition and moves away from the area, a more stable weather pattern is expected for western Cuba, with typical seasonal conditions that include isolated afternoon showers and temperatures within the usual range for this time of year.

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclonic development is forecast in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.