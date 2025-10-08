Havana Weather for October 9 to 15

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Isolated Showers in the Capital…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Havana remains under the weak influence of the North Atlantic oceanic high-pressure system. A trough at mid-tropospheric levels is located over the Bahamas, extending toward the central part of the country. In addition, a tropical wave will be moving today across the seas south of Cuban territory. The presence of this system, combined with high humidity in the lower atmospheric layers and local heat and convection factors, will stimulate the formation of showers, rain, and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. Some of these rains may be locally heavy.

In the coming days, it is forecast to dawn with little cloudiness across most of the capital, increasing to partly cloudy by late morning. From early afternoon onward, it will become cloudy with scattered showers, rain, and thunderstorms, which will be greater in inland areas and along the northern coast.

Winds will be mainly from the northeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range between 80% and 100%. Highs will be between 29 and 31°C (84–88°F) and lows between 19 and 22°C (66–72°F). Sea surface temperature will be around 30°C (86°F).

The Forecast Center of Cuba’s Meteorological Institute reports on Tropical Storm Jerry. At 2:00 PM (Atlantic time), the center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 14.3°N and longitude 53.7°W. Jerry has maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h, a minimum central pressure of 1000 millibars, and is moving west-northwest at 37 km/h. The system is expected to continue moving through the central Atlantic, later turning north-northwest while gaining strength, and could become a hurricane by the weekend. This system poses no direct threat to Cuba.

Across the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

