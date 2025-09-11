Havana Weather for September 11-17, 2025

Havana photo by Juan Suárez

Warm Afternoons with Rain and Storms in the Capital

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – High oceanic pressures continue to exert their influence over the Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea, and part of the Gulf of Mexico. Cuba remains on the periphery of the anticyclonic ridge, a system whose central region is located over the northern portion of the eastern Atlantic. On the other hand, an upper-level low persists over the northwestern Caribbean, at altitudes between 10 and 12 kilometers. The presence of this system, combined with a humid southeast flow over the country in the lower layers of the atmosphere and local factors, will maintain favorable conditions for rainfall in the afternoons in Havana.

It is forecast that over the coming days the capital will see mornings with little cloud cover, increasing to partly cloudy by late morning. From the early afternoon, skies will become overcast, with some showers, rain, and thunderstorms expected.

Winds will be mainly from the north to northeast, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range between 60% and 80%. Highs will be between 29 and 31ºC (84 and 88 F), and lows between 22 and 23ºC (72 and 77 F). Sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

