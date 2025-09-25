Havana Weather for September 25 to October 1

Hot with some rain in the Capital …

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Over Cuba and the adjacent seas, the influence of oceanic high-pressure systems persists, keeping wind patterns variable across the national territory. During the past 24 hours, some rain and thunderstorms have been recorded in Havana, mainly in inland and southern localities. These precipitations were associated with the presence of an upper-level trough extending over the Gulf of Mexico, at altitudes between 6 and 12 kilometers.

In the coming days, this upper-level trough will remain over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. This system, in combination with humid air over the capital, local conditions, and strong daytime heating, will encourage some rain in the inland and southern parts of the territory during the afternoons.

The mornings will start partly cloudy, while in the afternoons skies will occasionally cloud over with isolated showers. Winds will be mainly from the northeast, ranging between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will vary from 75% to 90%. Highs will range between 31 and 33ºC (88–91 F), with lows between 20 and 24ºC (68–75 F). Sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Hurricane Gabrielle, which is moving east-northeast over the central Atlantic Ocean with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour (Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale), and Tropical Storm Humberto, located east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. At the same time, a tropical wave near Puerto Rico has organized showers and storms, moving west-northwest at a speed of 16 to 24 km/h (10–15 mph), bringing heavy rains and wind gusts to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Gabrielle is expected to begin weakening in the coming hours as its forward speed increases, though it will remain a powerful hurricane as it passes over the Azores on Thursday. As for the tropical wave, once it reaches the southwestern Atlantic, it will slow down and turn northwest, with a high probability (80%) of developing into a tropical depression near the Bahamas by the end of this week.

According to the information provided, none of these cyclonic systems pose a direct threat to Cuba. Hurricane Gabrielle is located in the central subtropical Atlantic, while Tropical Storm Humberto is several hundred miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands; both are maintaining trajectories and distances that do not affect Cuban territory. The tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean, although showing potential for development, remains far from Cuba. Nevertheless, monitoring will continue in case of any change in trajectory or intensity of these systems.

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no new tropical cyclonic development is expected within the next 12 to 24 hours.

