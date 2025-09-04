Havana Weather for September 4 to 10

Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Rainy Afternoons in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – Cuba and the adjacent seas remain under the weak influence of subtropical high pressure. Meanwhile, from the surface up to an approximate height of 3 kilometers, a low-pressure circulation persists with slow movement over waters north of the Bahamas. Extending from this system is a trough reaching the northern coast of the western half of the Cuban archipelago. Over the past twenty-four hours, this synoptic configuration has combined with another trough at mid-levels over the eastern half of the national territory. Local-scale factors and the typical afternoon instability of this time of year have created a favorable environment for the formation of cloud cover in Havana, accompanied by showers, rainfall, and thunderstorms, some of which became strong and locally intense.

In the coming days, the conditions described above will persist with little change, providing sufficient humidity in the geographical area. Combined with the seasonal factors typical of this time of year, this will keep the probability of rain in the capital high. The mornings will begin partly cloudy, and from the early afternoon hours, cloudiness will increase with the occurrence of some showers, rain, and thunderstorms. This rain may become widespread in inland areas and extend into the night.

Winds will be mainly from the west, shifting to the northeast at the start of next week, with speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 75% to 100%. Highs will be between 31 and 32ºC (88 and 90 F), and lows between 22 and 25ºC (72 and 77 F). The sea surface temperature will be 30ºC (86 F).

In the rest of the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

