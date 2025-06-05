Havana Weather Forecast for June 5-11

Waiting for passengers. Havana photo by Juan Suarez

Isolated Showers in Havana…

By Adrian Fuentes

HAVANA TIMES – During the past 24 hours, some rain has been reported in Havana. These showers are associated with favorable conditions between 6 and 12 kilometers in altitude, generated by an upper-level trough located over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Additionally, the influx of moist air over much of western Cuba continues.

At this hour, satellite and radar images show that the west remains mostly overcast in layers, with areas of showers and rain in Havana. This situation is expected to continue over the next several hours, resulting in persistent rainfall in the capital.

In the coming days, mornings in the capital will begin partly cloudy, with isolated showers. In the afternoons, cloudiness will increase toward inland and southern areas, with light rain. Winds will be mainly from the east at speeds between 10 and 25 kilometers per hour. Relative humidity will range from 60% to 100%. High temperatures will be 32 and 33°C (90 and 91°F) and lows between 22 and 24°C (72 and 75°F). Sea surface temperatures will be 28°C (82°F).

In the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical cyclone development is expected in the next 12 to 24 hours.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.