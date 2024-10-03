Raul Castro, 93, Is Still Alive, Bids Farewell to a Comrade

Multiplies his public appearances to show death rumors were false

Castro says goodbye to General Ramón Espinosa in the Granma room of the Ministry of the Armed Forces. / Estudios Revolución]

Rumors about Raul Castro’s death usually coincide with moments of high national tension, like the severe current crisis.

By Juan Izquierdo (14ymedio)

HAVANA TIMES – RaUl Castro’s appearances on Cuban Television, after the increasingly frequent flood of rumors about his death, have become a kind of State ritual. At the beginning of the year, it was an official media – the very faithful Cubainformación – that coined the term “resurrection” to designate these sudden incursions of the nonagenarian general in front of the cameras.

Last September, five generals of the Armed Forces died, and the rumors circulated like never before. Castro, however, did not appear until the end of the month, to receive the president of Vietnam and say goodbye to one of his closest collaborators. In the Granma room of the Ministry of the Armed Forces, together with the leaders of the regime, Raul Castro paid a late “tribute” to Ramón Espinosa Martín, who died four days earlier.

The scene has been repeated many times in recent years. The family of the deceased soldier is placed in front of a double row of leaders: in the center, Miguel Diaz-Canel, Raul Castro and Ramiro Valdes; next to them, Manuel Marrero, Esteban Lazo, the Minister of the Armed Forces – Álvaro López Miera – and the Minister of the Interior, Lazaro Alvarez Casas. Presiding over the hall are the ashes of the deceased, his medals and a wooden mural with the Granma yacht.

Without saying a word – the ceremony has been described over and over again by the official press – Castro approaches with a white rose, bends down with more and more difficulty, and places it on a small table in front of the remains. Then, the military and leaders of the room stand at the same time.

The general’s “short stay” guarantees the family that the deceased had, as is the case of Espinosa Martín, Castro’s utmost confidence. They describe his presence at the funeral as a “meaningful gesture,” which the former leader of the Communist Party tops off by personally greeting each family member.

In July 2022 – when rumors of his death were circulating – Raúl had to go to the same room to give his own family his condolences. Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, his former son-in-law and the man who took the economic reins of Cuba at the head of the Gaesa military conglomerate, had just passed away. Like this weekend, Castro spent time “without saying words” and was followed closely by his grandson and bodyguard, Raúl Guillermo, son of the deceased.

Predictions about Raul Castro’s death usually coincide with moments of high national tension, fueled by the economic crisis and blackouts. His appearance is intended to mitigate another rumor: the breakdown of the regime’s structure if the general dies and leaves the current leaders without the “shelter” of the historical generation.

This is the scenario in which Cubainformación – not without a certain religious fervor – spoke of Castro’s “resurrections.” Last January, when several rumors once again gave him up for dead in the midst of “difficult moments,” the media boasted of his appearance in Santiago de Cuba.

“It must now be like the fifteenth time this month that they say that Raúl Castro has died,” the Spanish journalist José Manzaneda said, laughing. “Today he reappeared or revived. These people (several influencers) don’t get tired of making fools of themselves. When a person reappears and gives a speech of almost half an hour, with perfect diction, despite his age – and he is now pretty old – with an absolutely coherent speech … they make fools of themselves.”

The co-host, Lazaro Oramas, also celebrated Raúl’s “resurrection”: “All these unpatriotic people, all these enemies, all these scoundrels will be eating their words,” he said. Another good omen, Manzaneda said: with the old man present, the flag of the cathedral square of Santiago de Cuba had begun to wave – a “good sign” in his opinion that the year was going to go well.

Educated by the Jesuits, the Castro brothers took advantage of religious symbolism on numerous occasions and speeches. From the enthronement of the “martyrs” – the rebels killed by Fulgencio Batista’s army – to the white dove that Fidel made perch on his shoulder in 1959 through a trick, the idea that a kind of mysterious will accompanies the Revolution (atheist and Marxist) has been constantly recreated. On July 26, 2023, without going any further, Raul’s appearance coincided with the dawn.

During Fidel Castro’s long convalescence, there was also talk of his sporadic “resurrections.” In 2012, in one of the moments when the rumor of his death ran from mouth to mouth – there was still no mass access to the Internet – the old man appeared in front of the cameras. He had not given signs of life for almost seven months, and several Miami media had already taken his death for granted.

Castro dressed as a gardener appeared in several photos taken by his son. He was then 86 years old and had four years left. His brother Raúl is 93 today, and many Cubans have predicted – as they did in 2016 with Fidel – that his death will cause the disappearance of a regime that always seems to have its days numbered and is now approaching its seventh decade of existence.

Translated by Regina Anavy for Translating Cuba.

Read more from Cuba here on Havana Times.