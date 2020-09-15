Whistleblowing Nurse Denonces Forced Hysterectomies

Por Democracy Now

Photo: Southern Povetry Law Center

HAVANA TIMES – A nurse at a Georgia Immigration and Customs Enforcement prison says the Irwin County Detention Center performs hysterectomies on prisoners without their consent.

Project South sent the explosive whistleblower account to the Department of Homeland Security and the Office of the Inspector General.

One jailed migrant recounted, “When I met all these women who had surgeries, I thought this was like an experimental concentration camp. It was like they’re experimenting with our bodies.” Nurse Dawn Wooten, the whistleblower, also described neglect and undertesting for COVID-19 at the facility, which is run by the for-profit LaSalle Corrections.

